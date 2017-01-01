The smartest 🤓 Emoji URL shortener

Key features

🔡🤖😊

Automatic conversion of old-fashioned textual URLs into emoji web links

🇺🇸🇨🇳🇯🇵

Non-verbal & cross-cultural emoji-based web addresses with no language barriers

💡😍🚀

Faster than words for better marketing campaigns and higher user engagement

Support

More and more applications today support URLs containing emojis. Here is an updated list:

Full Support

🌝
  • Google
  • ProductHunt
  • Wordpress
  • Medium
  • Github
  • Skype
  • Wikipedia
  • Telegram
  • Trello

Partial Support

🌜
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Gmail
  • Reddit
  • Whatsapp
  • YouTube

No Support

🌚
  • Slack
  • Stack Overflow
  • Pinterest
  • Quora
  • Tripadvisor

FAQs

  • What is 🏹.to?

    🏹.to is a URL shortener which converts long web addresses into short, easy to remember links. 🏹.to is similar to bit.ly or tinyurl.com with one important additional feature: it fully supports emojis! 🤗🎉🎊

  • How does 🏹.to work?

    🏹.to is powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques to look for contextual information in the URL to be shortened. Our 🤖 extracts words from the URL and the destination page metadata and maps them to semantically-related emojis to automagically™ generate a meaningful short link.

  • Is 🏹.to the first Emoji URL shortener?

    Nope, we know at least a couple more. However, 🏹.to is the first and only Smart URL shortener that takes into account the content of the destination page when automatically generating the short link, as opposed to the other products that simply produce a random sequence of caracters or emojis.

  • Can I mix standard characters and emojis?

    Yes, with 🏹.to you can create hybrid short links that mix characters and emojis such as 🏹.to/❤️Barcelona or 🏹.to/N🏈L

  • Can I specify a custom Emoji URL?

    Sure! You can manually specify your custom emoji short link. There are no limits to creativity 💡🚀

  • Are Emoji URLs supported everywhere?

    Not yet. Althought hostnames and URLs containing emojis are not a new topic per se (they date back to the nineties!) some of the most popular web services and apps still do not fully support them. However, the list of services that support emoji in URLs is growing each day.